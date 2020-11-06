Hawaii reopens to Japanese visitors through pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reopened to Japanese visitors through the state’s pre-travel testing program.
Travelers from the country will now be able to forgo a two-week quarantine if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken with a trusted testing provider no more than 72 hours before departure.
So far, the program has only been available to travelers from the mainland.
Hospitality experts do not expect a quick return to normal levels of tourism from Japan in part because the country has quarantine rules for its own residents if they travel to the U.S.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who spearheaded the Safe Travels program, said in a previous interview on Hawaii News Now that even when more Japanese visitors arrive, he does not expect to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially since the country has a relatively low COVID-19 rate compared to the mainland.
“And then on top of it, they’re all gonna get tests, and on top of that, their airlines are only gonna have people come onto the planes if they’re negative,” he said, adding that “Japan has travelers that are much more cooperative than some of our other destinations from the mainland, so they wear masks religiously.”
The pre-travel testing program was launched to travelers from the mainland Oct. 15.
Green said as cases surge on the mainland, he’s always concerned, but believes the program is working.
“We’re doing a very good job, it can’t be perfect. Much more important is mask wearing. We do better than on the mainland and other places with mask wearing, we’ll do better with covid spread.”
