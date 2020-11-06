Forecast: Trade winds return over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Southeasterly winds expected through Friday as a disturbance begins to move away from the state.
Breezy trade winds will gradually return Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds to the north. Trades will usher in a old frontal boundary that may briefly increase showers on around Sunday night into Monday.
A slightly smaller north-northwest to north swell is due today with slow decline over the weekend. The next northwest swell will be small, arriving Monday, peaking Monday night, then lowering gradually through Tuesday.
Small surf along east-facing shores will gradually build each day as trades increase through the weekend, nearing advisory levels early next week.
A moderate south swell is forecast to decline into the weekend.
