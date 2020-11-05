Witness recalls altercation moments before a deadly Halloween stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Court documents provided details into a Halloween murder in Hilo.
41-year-old Davi Franklin Alvarez Sr. of Hilo has been charged with with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing to death Noelle Keala Tamiko Buffett, 39, at the Val Hala Apartment Complex.
According to the documents, officers arrived on scene on Oct. 31 shortly before 1 a.m.
Officers found Buffett unconscious with a stab wound in her upper chest.
A witness familiar with the couple told police that Alvarez and his girlfriend were roommates with the victim up until a few days prior, when they were kicked out due to issues of respect within the apartment.
The witness described the night of the murder, and how there was a sudden altercation between the suspect, the victim and another man inside the house.
Buffett was later taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Buffett’s death was ruled a homicide. Alvarez was later arrested near Hilo’s Kapiolani and Hualalai Streets.
Alvarez’s bail has been set at $1 million.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.