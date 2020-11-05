They make their living on junk removal, but these clean-ups don’t earn them a dime

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua has long been a magnet for illegal dumping.
Thankfully, that’s not the end of this story.
And some concerned citizens can take the credit for making sure of that.
Michael Beasley is co-owner of Aloha Junk Man, a junk removal and hauling company based on the Windward side.
He and his business partner, Luke Trefny, got so fed up seeing the eyesore on the Kailua roadway, they started removing the roadside junk for free.
“We got the guys and we got the trucks. So if we’ve got some extra time we do a load here and there to clean our community up,” he said.
Beasley and Trefny both live on the Windward side.
“We drive by on this road daily for disposal,” Trefny said. “If there’s room on the truck we’ll just pick up a few pieces and add it to it.”
The company regularly cleans sections of the quarry road, squeezing in the volunteer work between scheduled jobs.
“We work with warehouses, different commercial businesses that need to get rid of appliances or trash or construction debris,” Beasley said.
The quarry road has a never-ending supply of illegally dumped junk. That’s why it’s also called dump road.
Aloha Junk Man was out there Thursday loading up two trucks worth of stuff.
“There was commercial refrigerants, restaurant equipment, a fridge, a freezer with a sink attached to it,” Trefny said.
Aloha Junk Man’s operates its business on Christian principles.
“We’re the servant of all, the Bible says. Jesus says we’re the hands and feet of him,” Beasley said.
The company doesn’t just cart away castoffs, Trefny said they sort the junk and haul it to proper landfills, sometimes on their own dime.
“If there is a cost attached to it and It needs proper disposal, we pay for it. It’s our pleasure. It is just something we do to give back to our community,” he said.
Beasley said some people who have seen them working on the quarry road have volunteered to help. He hopes to someday organize a community clean up.
“We have a lot of people reaching out saying they want to help, so we want to give them the platform to do that," he said.
To learn more about Aloha Junk Man, click here.
