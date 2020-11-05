Showers linger over Kauai and Oahu with more light winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storm northwest of Kauai will produce unsettled weather over Kauai County with isolated thunderstorms through Thursday. Some enhanced showers from this system will spread over Oahu to a lesser extent. This disturbance will then drift northward away from the islands from Friday onward with easterly trade winds returning to the region. Passing showers will switch to the more typical windward and mountain areas through the middle of next week. Remnants of an old frontal boundary moving in from the northeast may increase rainfall coverage for a brief period statewide on Monday morning.