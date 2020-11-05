For a second day in a row, Hawaii reports a triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 15,572.
It’s the second day in a row that Hawaii has seen a triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 infections.
Of the new cases, 65 were on Oahu, 24 were on the Big Island, and there was one each on Kauai, Lanai and Maui. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There were no new fatalities reported. the death toll from the virus stands at 219.
The state reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Officials said the figure was worrisome, stressing that too many days of significant increases could trigger additional restrictions.
Before Wednesday, the last time the daily case load had hit the triple digits was Oct. 9.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 13,510 total cases
- 10,532 released from isolation
- 995 required hospitalization
- 170 deaths
- 1,356 total cases
- 945 released from isolation
- 65 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 415 total cases
- 363 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 105 total cases (103 associated with current outbreak)
- 43 released from isolation
- 2 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 68 total cases
- 60 released from isolation
- 3 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 101 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
