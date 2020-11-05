Programming Alert: Thursday newscasts to be impacted by network political coverage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A programming alert for Hawaii News Now viewers ― our evening newscasts on Thursday will be impacted by special network coverage of the presidential election.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., viewers on KHNL will see an NBC Special Report anchored by Lester Holt. At the time this article was published, a winner in the presidential race has not yet been announced.
And from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., viewers on KGMB will see a CBS Special Report anchored by Norah O’Donnell.
That means Hawaii News Now will not air until the conclusion of those special reports.
Hawaii News Now’s 6 p.m. newscast will air on KGMB, KHNL and K5 starting at 6 p.m., and the 6:30 p.m. news will air on KGMB and KHNL.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.