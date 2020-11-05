Polynesisan Football Hall of Fame unveils class of 2021 finalists

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 10 finalists for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame class of 2021 were announced on Thursday by the hall’s selection committee.
The committee chose from 100 nominees to narrow it down to the 10 that will be on the ballot this month when voting begins, ranging from tenured NFL veterans to legendary coaches.
“Special thanks to our Selection Committee, who has once again put forward an outstanding group of Finalists for the Class of 2021,” Selection Committee Chairman Jack Thompson said in a statement.
The selection committee is composed of inaugural inductees, Hall of Fame coaches, as well as local and national sportscasters.
The selection committee along with all of the living inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the three individuals that will make up the 2021 class.
“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Finalists,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman and co-founderJesse Sapolu said in a statement. “Each Finalist had an outstanding football career and are certainly worthy of induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.”
The three inductees will officially be announced on November 18th.
Here’s a look at the 10 finalists:
- Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State; Pro: NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 10 years, Samoan ancestry
- Malcom Floyd (WR) Wyoming; Pro (SAN) 10 years, Samoan ancestry
- Tommy Kaulukuki (Coach) Hawai’i; 6 years, Hawaiian ancestry
- Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry
- Vince Manuwai (G) Hawai’i; Pro NFL (JAC, ATL) 9 years, Hawaiian ancestry
- Rey Maualuga (LB) USC; Pro NFL (CIN, MIA) 9 years, Samoan ancestry
- Harry Montague-Field (OL) Hawai’i, Oregon State; Pro NFL (CHI) AFL (LA) 4 years, Hawaiian ancestry
- Alapati “Al” Noga (DL) Hawai’i; Pro: NFL (MIN, WAS, IND) 7 years, Samoan ancestry
- Falaniko “Niko” Noga (LB) Hawai’i; Pro: NFL (AZ, DET) 8 years, Samoan ancestry
- Charlie Wedemeyer; Former Head Football Coach, Los Gatos High School (CA), Hawaiian ancestry
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.