PODCAST: An inside look at streaming (and shopping) giant Amazon with Wade Wakashige

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tech experts have described our current place in history as 'The Streaming Era’ ― and this week on ‘Muthaship,’ we talk story with a local boy who is now working for one of the most valuable streaming (and shopping!) brands in the world.
As one of the directors of Amazon Prime Video, Wade Wakashige shares his perspective on how local businesses need to adapt to survive these changing times, Hawaii’s pandemic-related brain drain, and the new skills students should learn now to meet the demands of emerging companies.
