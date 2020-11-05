Military training to temporarily close Bellows Beach in Waimanalo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimanalo’s Bellows beach will be closed for four days later this month due to military training.
This closure will restrict the public from the shoreline, day-use area, campsites, and comfort stations, which are usually open to the public on weekends.
It will be closed from Nov. 19 through Sunday Nov. 22.
City officials say the training is similar to other regularly occurring training in the area. Signs will be posted alerting people of the closure.
Bellows Field Beach Park is under the purview of the military, but is open for public access on weekends and holidays in an agreement with the City and County of Honolulu.
The city says that the military reserves the right to close the park for their purposes.
Anyone with questions regarding the training should contact Marine Corps Base Hawai’i at (808) 257-8815.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.