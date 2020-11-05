New mobile COVID-19 testing lab unveiled at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor and Mayor Kirk Caldwell unveiled a new mobile COVID-19 testing lab at Honolulu’s airport Thursday that will be available to residents and visitors.
The lab is currently not a trusted testing partner, which means it cannot be used to forgo quarantine when traveling to the Neighbor Islands. But officials said they are seeking that status.
The mobile lab will be able to deliver results within three to four hours.
Tests cost $125, but are free for first responders and their families and government employees.
Caldwell called the lab state-of-the-art and said it would dramatically increase Oahu’s daily testing capacity. He added that it will play a key part of allowing the state to further reopen tourism.
