Kauai County offering free COVID-19 surge testing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County is launching a free COVID-19 surge testing program that begins this weekend.
The testing will be available every Sunday through the end of the year with locations rotating between Lihue, Kapaa and Hanapepe.
The testing is open to everyone regardless of health insurance or symptoms, but Mayor Derek Kawakami is encouraging hospitality staff and uninsured residents in particular to get tested.
Testing will take place every Sunday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here are the locations:
- November 8: Lihue - Vidinha Stadium
- November 15: Kapaa - Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
- November 22: Hanapepe Stadium
- November 29: Lihue - Vidinha Stadium
- December 6: Kapaa - Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
- December 13: Hanapepe Stadium
- December 20: Līhue - Vidinha Stadium
- December 27: Kapaa - Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
Residents should register in advance online.
