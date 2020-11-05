If you spot a downed seabird, here’s where to take it for help

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Conservationists are asking you to keep an eye out for downed seabirds.
It’s seabird fallout season ― when young seabirds taking their first flights out to sea may be confused by lights on land.
Starting next Wednesday, wildlife experts from the Hawaii Wildlife Center will be on Oahu to help.
If you find a downed seabird, you can bring it to a drop-off center at Feather and Fur Animal Hospital. The center is open 24 hours a day.
