Hawaii elected officials weigh in on what a Biden win could mean for the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the nation continues to wait to find out who will be our next president, Hawaii elected officials are sharing their thoughts on what a Joe Biden presidency could mean for the state.
“If Vice President Biden becomes president, there were will a significant stimulus package more readily that will help us with some of the activities that we’ve been using and needing to fight COVID,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Former Vice President Joe Biden got 365 thousand votes in Hawaii; nearly double what President Trump got.
With Joe Biden currently ahead in the electoral vote count, Green is among the democrats hoping to be working with a democratic president soon.
“I expect to see very different policy that will be safer, that will put the virus down more quickly,” Green said.
The emergency room doctor is still upset that President Trump never issued a national mask mandate. He and other leaders are hoping for a unified approach across states.
“It would be preferable if there was a national strategy so that we could contain the virus together and move forward together,” Governor David Ige said in an interview with Hawaii News Now on Tuesday.
“We do need a president who believes in science, who issues a national mandate for mask wearing, who does a lot more national testing,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in an interview with Hawaii News Now on Tuesday.
On the other hand, Republican State Representative Bob McDermott doesn’t believe a Biden presidency would make much of a difference.
“His style, let’s face it, he’s an imperfect instrument,” said Rep. McDermott. “It’s not Joe Biden’s fault, it’s not Donald Trump’s fault that this virus came here. Nobody wanted it. Least of all, Trump.”
However, with Biden in the White House, McDermott thinks Hawaii’s all-democratic congressional delegation could get more help with big projects.
“I hope that means more money for the train, to offset our cost on that thing,” McDermott said.
From funding to public health, a Biden presidency could undoubtedly change things.
Green says most importantly, he hopes it will heal the country’s divisions.
“There’s still a lot of story ahead but look America. It was very close. Super-duper close, and it’s up to whomever serves as president to actually unite us this next go around,” he said.
