Forecast: Trade winds are picking up through the weekend and beyond

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds dominate the forecast into the weekend.
Some enhanced high clouds are sweeping over the state will mean beautiful sunsets and sunrises. We could see just a few pop up interior showers.
This disturbance will then drift northward away from the islands from Friday onward with easterly trade winds returning to the region.
Passing showers will switch to the more typical windward and mountain areas through the middle of next week.
Remnants of an old frontal boundary moving in from the northeast may increase rainfall coverage for a brief period statewide on Monday morning.
The current NW swell is on its way down but it will be still pumping on Friday.
A small northwest swell arrives on Monday, peak Monday night, then lowers gradually through Tuesday.
A moderate south swell is forecast to hang on through Friday, followed by a gradual decline into the weekend.
The trades returning through Friday, is expected to bring a small boost along east-facing shores.
