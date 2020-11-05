Forecast: Showers linger over Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storm northwest of Kauai will produce unsettled weather over Kauai County with isolated thunderstorms through Thursday.
Some enhanced showers from this system will spread over Oahu to a lesser extent.
This disturbance will then drift northward away from the islands from Friday onward with easterly trade winds returning to the region.
Passing showers will switch to the more typical windward and mountain areas through the middle of next week.
Remnants of an old frontal boundary moving in from the northeast may increase rainfall coverage for a brief period statewide on Monday morning.
The diminishing north-northwest swell is being reinforced by a new long-period northwest swell through Thursday.
A slightly smaller north-northwest to north swell is due in Thursday night and Friday.
A small northwest swell arrives on Monday, peak Monday night, then lowers gradually through Tuesday.
A moderate south swell is forecast to peak Thursday afternoon, followed by a gradual decline into the weekend.
The strong trades returning Thursday night through Friday, is expected to bring a small boost along east-facing shores.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.