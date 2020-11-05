Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in Hawaii could include mobile teams, drive-thru centers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are underway to create a roadmap to distribute a coronavirus vaccine in Hawaii.
The state Health Department said Thursday they’re working to develop plans for mobile teams to visit rural areas. They are also considering drive-thru immunizations and mass vaccination sites.
Under the state’s vaccine distribution plan, first responders and those who are most at-risk of severe symptoms from COVID-19 will get the vaccine first.
The state says they’ll still need to work out first how to store the doses.
“One of the vaccines that is in contention of possibly chosen as the vaccine has to be stored at -80 degrees Celsius ... so you’re talking about dry ice,” said Ronald Balajadia, of the Health Department.
Once the vaccine is available, state Health Department officials estimate at least 90% of Hawaii’s population needs to get vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.
