State reports 156 new COVID-19 cases after triple-digit jump in infections on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a worrying jump that officials said they were watching closely.
Of the new cases, 135 are on Oahu, 21 are on Hawaii Island, four are on Maui, one is on Lanai.
There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the increase could mean Oahu is moving “not a good direction.”
“We stay up there, we move back to Tier 1,” he said, referring to the city’s reopening strategy. Tier 1 carries the toughest COVID-19 restrictions.
“This is so serious,” he said. “I don’t know what else to say as mayor.”
Oahu has been seeing its new infections tick up in recent days, but this is the first triple-digit increase in new cases on the island since Oct. 9.
The new cases push the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 15,473.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday. The official death toll stands at 219.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 13,445 total cases
- 10,532 released from isolation
- 995 required hospitalization
- 170 deaths
- 1,312 total cases
- 945 released from isolation
- 65 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 414 total cases
- 363 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 104 total cases (103 associated with current outbreak)
- 43 released from isolation
- 2 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 67 total cases
- 60 released from isolation
- 3 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 94 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
