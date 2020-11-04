2021 Sony Open in Hawaii will go without fans, due to COVID-19 concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii that is scheduled from January 11 to 17 at Waialae Country Club will be held without spectators, tournament officials announced.
In a statement, tournament officials say that health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic were the driving factors.
“Health and safety for all participants is the priority for Friends of Hawaii Charities, Sony Corporation, the State and PGA TOUR. The difficult decision to conduct the tournament without spectators was made for the protection of everyone involved,” Corbett A.K. Kalama, President of Friends of Hawaii Charities said in a statement. “We are grateful to Title Sponsor Sony Corporation for stepping forward under these special circumstances, as the unwavering champion of Hawaii and its charities to support Friends, and Charity Partner The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. Sony’s commitment ensures we continue to distribute $1.2 million to Hawaii’s charities through the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii.”
For all of the golfers and staff that come to Waialae Country Club, there will be extensive health and safety plans in place, like COVID-19 tests for all golfers and their caddies, Pro-Am participants and other personnel.
All four rounds of the professional golf event are scheduled to be broadcast live on the Golf Channel on January 14 to 17.
The Pro-Am, which gives amateur golfers the chance to interact with some of the top golfers in the PGA, is scheduled to also be held at Waialae Country Club on Monday and Wednesday of that week.
The Sony Open in Hawaii has generated over $20 million for local charities since 1999. They also encourage the public to donate to charities in Hawaii through the ‘Aloha for Hawaii Charities’ program.
