2021 Sony Open in Hawaii will go without fans, due to COVID-19 concerns

“Health and safety for all participants is the priority for Friends of Hawaii Charities, Sony Corporation, the State and PGA TOUR. The difficult decision to conduct the tournament without spectators was made for the protection of everyone involved,” Corbett A.K. Kalama, President of Friends of Hawaii Charities said in a statement. “We are grateful to Title Sponsor Sony Corporation for stepping forward under these special circumstances, as the unwavering champion of Hawaii and its charities to support Friends, and Charity Partner The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. Sony’s commitment ensures we continue to distribute $1.2 million to Hawaii’s charities through the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii.”