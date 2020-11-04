On opposite ends of the political spectrum, 2 Hawaii families find common ground

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Fong and Onderko families would consider themselves to be on opposite ends when it comes to politics.
But they do share common ground on at least one issue.
In separate interviews, the Fong and Onderko households both said they were worried about a divided nation and creating a better future for their children.
“You want to pass down something better to your children,” said Trent Fong, a father of five who considers his family to hold conservative values.
“We want a thriving economy, and Trump has done that,” he said.
Fong worries about his children graduating college and entering an unhealthy job market. He said that President Donald Trump has taken the country in the right direction toward a better economy.
“He’s done more than many other presidents to advance our country, which was in a slump,” Fong said.
Fong isn’t shy about his opinion to vote for Trump. There are two large flags on either side of an American flag in his driveway.
Meanwhile over in Ewa Beach, the Onderko household displayed a sign reading “Love Trumps Hate” in their window.
“I’ve never felt such a dire fear for the country if we go on with four more years of this,” said Lynn Robinson-Onderko, a mother of two.
She said that the country needs to heal with a new president.
“Being raised in Hawaii, we’re a nation of immigrants,” she said. “And we embrace and celebrate that right. This should not be anything that should be demonized, especially inside the fabric of Hawaii.”
But both Robinson-Onderko and Fong echoed their worries that the nation is far too divided.
“The atmosphere in the country is very divided,” Robinson-Onderko said. “It’s very sad.”
“Everything is so polarized,” Fong said. “And its gotten to the point now where people almost can’t even speak to one side or the other without there being an argument. And that’s not right.”
