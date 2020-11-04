New DPS deputy director for law enforcement appointed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor Ige and the Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that Jordan Lowe was appointed to serve as the deputy director for law enforcement in the Public Safety Department.
He assumes the role effective Thursday.
“Jordan has decades of experience in federal and state law enforcement. I am confident in his ability to provide effective leadership for PSD’s Law Enforcement Division during these critical times, and I believe he will serve the department and our state well,” Gov. Ige said.
Lowe will be tasked with getting the accreditation of the DPS’s Sheriff Division through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement.
He’s worked in public service for nearly 40 years, previously serving as an internal auditor for the Office of Regional Inspector, and conducted operational reviews for the IRS.
He later became a Special Agent with the Criminal Investigation Division for the IRS where he handled complex financial investigations.
Lowe’s extensive resume continues with with experience in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and many other agencies.
Lowe most recently worked at the Honolulu Department of Prosecuting Attorney as the Chief Investigator for the Investigative Services Division.
“Jordan brings a broad-based foundation and commitment to law enforcement. I’m confident he will satisfy the CALEA requirements and ensure completion of this national accreditation of our Sheriff Division,” says Fred Hyun, PSD Acting Director.
The current Deputy Director for Law Enforcement, Renee Sonobe Hong, will be transitioning to her new position at the Department of the Attorney General.
The Public Safety Department deputy director appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation.
