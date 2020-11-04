More showers for Kauai with southeast winds, but trades returning soon

A cold front to the northwest is forecast to approach but stall about 250 miles from Kauai Thursday. Even though it won’t reach us, a convergence band ahead of it is drawing up abundant moisture, with numerous showers and a chance of thunderstorms expected for Kauai overnight. Some of those showers have a chance of making it to Oahu.
The front and a related upper level disturbance should pull away late Thursday and Friday. That should allow for the return of the trade winds, which could become quite breezy by Sunday. Friday and Saturday should be mostly dry, but an old frontal boundary will increase showers Sunday and Monday.
In surf, a reinforcing northwest swell will keep waves elevated near high surf advisory levels for north and west shores. There’s also a late-season south swell that will fill in early Thursday before slowly declining through the rest of the week. East shore surf will remain small for the rest of the week, until strengthening trade winds push up wave heights during the weekend into early next week.
