Kahele, Case secure celebrate easy victories in congressional races

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kai Kahele is headed to Washington.
The state senator easily walked to victory Tuesday night in the race to represent Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes most of suburban and rural Oahu and the Neighbor Islands.
Kahele’s general election win in a predominantly blue state like Hawaii isn’t a shocker. The Republican candidate, Joe Akana, had secured about 30% percent of votes cast.
But the fact that Kahele wasn’t challenged in the primary did surprise many.
Kahele announced his plans to run for the seat in December 2018, getting an early start on fundraising. And he became the front-runner when Tulsi Gabbard announced she wouldn’t run for re-election.
After the primary, Kahele focused his attention on COVID-19 response with the Hawaii National Guard.
Kahele will be the third Native Hawaiian to serve in Congress.
He’s identified climate change, criminal justice reform and education as key priorities.
The other Hawaii congressional race on the ballot was also clearly decided.
U.S. Rep. Ed Case easily secured victory Tuesday after sailing through the primaries unopposed.
