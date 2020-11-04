Hope Gala to host online auction, honor late philanthropist Barry Taniguchi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The American Cancer Society is taking their annual Hope Gala fundraising event online because of the pandemic, with proceeds from the benefit supporting Hope Lodge Hawaii and attendees paying tribute to a late Hawaii Island philanthropist.
The theme of the event this year is Midnight in Monte Carlo, event organizers say. The auction event is scheduled to end on Friday.
A video tribute will be played during the event to honor the evening’s Beacon of Hope Award recipient: Barry Taniguchi, the former chairman and CEO of KTA Super Stores and a well-known philanthropist on Hawaii Island who died in September at the age of 72.
Among his numerous roles, Taniguchi was President of the Aloha Council of the Boy Scouts; served on the Board of Directors of the Hilo High School Foundation; and served those less fortunate through the Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s food bank.
Taniguchi also played a central role in supporting the American Cancer Society and Hope Lodge Hawaii, which has provided more than 700 patients in Hawaii with lodging while receiving medical treatment.
Among those expected to pay tribute to Taniguchi are local businessman Duane Kurisu, hospital executive Dr. Mark Mugiishi, and Honolulu mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi.
