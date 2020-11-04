Historic WWII attraction USS Bowfin to reopen Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic site on Oahu is set to reopen to the public this Friday.
The World War II submarine USS Bowfin and park will reopen this with precautions. Guests must practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times.
Since the site opened to the public in 1981, officials say more than 9.5 million visitors have toured the submarine.
“We’ve taken advantage of the closures this year to make a number of improvements to our campus and we look forward to welcoming the public,” said Chuck Merkel, Executive Director of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Memorial Association.
The Bowfin will be the latest attraction within the Pearl Harbor National Memorial to reopen.
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. Kamaaina rates are available.
The museum however remains closed for renovations, and will reopen in early next year.
