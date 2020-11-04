Hilo man arrested, charged in sexual assault, kidnapping case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old Hilo man has been arrested, accused of sexual assault and kidnapping.
Police say the incident happened on Oct. 30 just after 1 a.m.
South Hilo patrol officers spoke with a 20-year-old woman who said that she met up with a man she was talking to on the internet.
After meeting him, the woman reported that the suspect drove her to a secluded area of a roadway in the Panaʻewa area where he sexually assaulted her.
Police say the woman tried to exit the vehicle, but was pulled back inside multiple times.
The suspect was identified as Paul Joseph Daub. He was arrested without incident and charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, a count of third-degree sexual assault, and one count of kidnapping.
His bail was set at $22,000 and police say he has since posted bail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.