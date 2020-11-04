This Hawaii voter waited in line for 6 hours to cast a ballot. He doesn’t regret it.

By HNN Staff | November 3, 2020 at 9:04 PM HST - Updated November 3 at 9:34 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nicholas Wang voted for the first time on Tuesday.

It took the 32-year-old six hours to make his way through the lines at Kapolei Hale and cast his ballot. And while he wasn’t a huge fan of the hot sun or the long wait, he doesn’t regret standing in line.

“I feel relieved. I finally got to vote,” he said. “If you don’t vote, you have not say.”

Going into Election Day, Hawaii saw a record number of votes cast, chiefly by mail.

But on Tuesday, the lines for in-person voting started early and never abated.

There were only two places on the island people could cast a ballot or register to vote: Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale. And lines snaked from both Voter Service Centers well into the night.

Jerry Domingo said he got in line at Kapolei Hale about 3:10 p.m.

He walked out, victorious, almost five hours later.

“I finally got through!" he said. “Whoo, tired. I’m hungry. I want to go home.”

He said he’d never encountered a line like that to vote. But he was determined to get through it.

