Hawaii’s general election voter turnout was the best its been since 1998

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High-profile races both locally and nationally were driving factors for a high voter turnout in this general election.
By the second printout early Wednesday morning, election officials reported 557,189 ballots cast, for a 66.9% voter turnout. That’s based off a total of 832,466 registered voters across the state.
The last time that percentage was higher was in 1998, where 68.6% of voters turned out.
Most Hawaii residents voted by mail, getting their ballots in early. Officials reported 528,444 ballots, or 63.5%, were mailed in, while 28,742 others, or 3.5%, opted to vote in person.
For weeks, the state has been preaching to residents to mail in ballots early. But some still wanted to utilize the voter service centers at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale to either register, or fill out a traditional ballot.
Voters had different reasons for this: One person said they were undecided up until election day. Others claimed they never got their ballots in the mail.
One thing was apparent however: Election officials did not anticipate such a large flood of day-of voters at Oahu’s voter service centers.
Some people stood in line for up to six hours to cast their ballot as lines stretched long and far around the centers.
Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said the voter service centers are the responsibility of the county clerks, and they will meet to discuss improvements going forward. That could include the opening of more service centers in the future.
