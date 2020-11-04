Hawaii picks Biden in race for the White House

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As expected, Hawaii voted overwhelmingly to support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Tuesday’s general election.
In results released about 11 p.m., Biden had secured about 65% of the vote.
While more votes still must be counted, there’s no way for President Donald Trump to make up the difference. Hawaii has four electoral votes.
