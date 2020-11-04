Forecast: Approaching cold front brings Kona winds and more showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will turn from the southeast Wednesday through Friday as a front approaches from the northwest. Showers will increase over Kauai, and to a lesser extent Oahu as the front remains northwest of the area. Breezy trade winds will return over the weekend as high pressure builds to the north.
Surf along north facing shores will remain elevated through Thursday. The current northwest swell will be reinforced by another moderate northwest swell late Wednesday into Thursday before gradually subsiding and shifting out of the north Friday through the weekend.
A late-season south swell have arrived and will continue to fill in through Wednesday, then slowly decline through the rest of the week. Surf along the east-facing shores will remain small through the work week, then increase this weekend as the trades strengthen over and upwind of the state.
