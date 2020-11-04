There’s a term for all that anxiety you’re feeling about the election (and everything else)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Regardless of party affiliation, the uncertainty of the 2020 presidential race is leaving many voters feeling, well, anxious.
As the country waits to see who will emerge victorious, Hawaii voters discussed their post-election day stress ― and their concerns surrounding the race for the White House.
“I think there’s anxiety everywhere for everything at the moment,” said voter Sue Bauckham. “This is just one more rotten thing that’s piled on to this year.”
Kailua resident Mikal Weiss said he woke up disappointed to see no clear winner had emerged.
“I think that if this goes up to the Supreme Court, they will want to take it quickly and make some decisions,” Weiss said. “We can’t leave the country in limbo with regard to a commander-in-chief.”
The race has Shiyana Thenabadu stocking up on supplies.
“This is the most important election in a long, long time,” said Thenabadu while filling her car with groceries. “So I just bought all this food because I’ll be stress eating.”
The fear of the unknown is a byproduct of ongoing stress about political divisiveness in the US ― and therapist Britt Young says she’s seen an uptick in clients worried about the state of the country.
There’s even a term for that type of worry.
“There’s something that’s called ‘catostriphization’ and what that means is that we tend to catastrophize things, look at the worst-case scenarios,” said Young, XPLOR Counseling licensed marriage and family therapist.
“So a lot of the people who are feeling the most anxiety, unfortunately, are those folks who are feeling like if it goes one way or the other there’s gonna be a big catastrophe that happens.”
Young says stress levels among her clients were already high because of the pandemic.
But there are ways to manage those unnerving emotions.
“Ask yourself, no matter what happens at the outcome of this election, how much is my life really likely to change day to day?” Young said.
“Will I still get up and go to work and raise my children and send them to school right? That can help to lessen these anxious feelings by going, well, my life might look a little bit different, but mostly my daily routine will look the same.”
Some other coping measures Young suggests are the morning-noon-night rule, in which news is only read at those times of day to limit the number of times your phone is checked for updates.
