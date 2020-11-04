A day after election, efforts to reorganize City Council are already underway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than 24 hours after the 2020 election, Hawaii News Now has learned that efforts to reorganize the Honolulu City Council are already underway.
There are five newcomers on the nine-member City Council ― its biggest turnover in years.
They include:
- Former state lawmaker Andria Tupola
- Esther Kiaana, who served in the Obama administration
- Former state House Speaker Calvin Say
- City Council aide Radiant Cordero
- And comedian Augusto Tulba, known as Augie T
Depending on how power is divvied up among the council members, political analysts said the new members could push a council that was considered liberal toward a more centrist path ― more in line with Mayor-Elect Rick Blangiardi’s pro-business political philosophy.
“If it is more centrist, he’s going to get more of his what I imagine are his more pro-business, pro-development policies passed," said University of Hawaii Political Science Professor Colin Moore.
But if the more traditional Democrats on the council take control, Moore said they could end up in conflict with the new mayor and challenge his attempt at change.
“There’s going to be a lot of attempts to block that agenda," said Moore.
The new council members begin their terms in January, but the control over the Council will likely be decided before then.
