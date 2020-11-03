US Surgeon General Adams might have to return to Hawaii for trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams pleaded not guilty for violating Honolulu’s coronavirus rules.
His arraignment was scheduled for Monday where his attorney Michael Green entered the plea on his behalf.
Adams was cited for allegedly being in a closed park during his work trip to Oahu back in August.
Green says Adams didn’t know all the rules because he was in Hawaii to oversee surge testing, and was given a travel exemption.
Green added that the charges could impact his status with the U.S. Public Health Service, and that the case is being blown out of proportion.
“You’re convicted of something in Hawaii. You paid a fine for trespassing. You know what? You’re not going to be an admiral. And if you don’t get promoted, you’re going to wash out... for this? Taking a picture in a park? I just don’t understand when you look at the ramifications. Does justice demand this?" Attorney Green said.
“It will be what it will be. It looks like to me, like people are afraid to dismiss this case. Everybody else gets dismissed pretty much, not him," Green added.
Prosecutors say Adams is being treated the same as any other defendant.
The jury trial was scheduled for December. Adams may have to return to the islands for it if prosecutors don’t work out a plea deal before then.
Adams reportedly rejected a previous plea deal offer on a lesser violation.
