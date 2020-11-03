In race for Honolulu prosecutor, pledges of reform and cleaning house take center stage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In addition to choosing a new mayor this year, Oahu voters are selecting a new city prosecutor.
Retired Judge Steve Alm and defense attorney Megan Kau are facing off in the general election.
And both are running on a platform of change, pledging to revamp ― and clean up ― an office rocked by scandal in recent years.
Current city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro remains on paid leave amid a sprawling federal investigation. He’s held the job for a total of 16 years.
In the August primary, Alm took the lead but failed to grab the 50% plus one to win outright. Kau was second place, with 24% of the votes. A recent Honolulu Civil Beat-HNN poll showed Alm still in the lead going into the general election, though about 21% of voters still unsure who they’d support.
The race is closely watched given controversy surrounding the city Prosecutor’s Office.
In 2018, Kaneshiro received a target letter from the FBI in the probe involving former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.
Kaneshiro took a paid leave of absence but did not step down, despite calls to do so. Acting city Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto has run the office since, but failed to secure enough votes in the primary election to proceed to the general.
On the general election ballot, there’s also a charter amendment question asking voters whether there should be a two-term limit for Honolulu prosecutor, like there is for mayor and City Council members.
Currently, there’s no limit for the number of terms the Honolulu prosecutor can serve.
Only three men have held the job since it became an elected position in 1981: Charles Marsland, Peter Carlisle and Kaneshiro.
Alm founded HOPE Probation — Hawaii’s Opportunity Probation with Enforcement — in 2004 to reduce recidivism by drug offenders, while Kau says she’s tough on crime and promises to clean house.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.