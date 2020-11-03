Political newcomers, both pledging fresh leadership, face off in race for Honolulu mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The next mayor of Honolulu will be a political newcomer ― no matter who wins the general election.
And on day one, Honolulu Hale’s next top executive will be greeted with no shortage of crisis: An island economy devastated by the pandemic, a gaping budget gap, and a rail project with an uncertain future.
And then there’s homelessness, aging city infrastructure, a housing shortage and the high cost of living.
In a race with so many problems and few clear solutions, both candidates ― Keith Amemiya and Rick Blangiardi ― have sought to appeal to voters with promises of fresh leadership and new ideas that come from private sector experience. They’ve both said their lack of political experience is an asset.
“This race has actually been less about policy and more about personality,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore. “And their plans for COVID-19 recovery, that’s really what voters are thinking about.”
As far as local races go this year, it doesn’t get bigger than Amemiya versus Blangiardi.
“When you think about how we spend our money, you really need to think carefully about who you want governing and how we spend our money,” said Ngoc Phan, an associate professor at HPU.
And Daryl Huff, Hawaii News Now managing editor, said voters are looking for someone who can serve both as a leader during crisis and a manager who can get into the weeds to improve the quality of life.
“There’s two jobs of the mayor: One is to deal with just the day-to-day, blocking and tackling of getting the garbage picked up, filling the potholes, fixing the roads, just basic city services,” he said. “Then the other side of it is this huge crisis issue. COVID is the biggest one, obviously, but rail is another one.”
Heading into the general election, it’s Blangiardi who has an edge in the polls.
A Civil Beat/HNN poll released three weeks before the general election gave the former television executive a double-digit lead over Amemiya. A Star-Advertiser poll also showed Blangiardi well ahead.
Amemiya has pushed back against those results, saying his internal polling showed a closer race.
As Election Day neared, both candidates sparred in the media ― and griped about one another’s tactics. Amemiya made headlines for comparing Blangiardi to President Donald Trump.
In one attack ad, Amemiya played an interview in which Blangiardi says he voted for Trump in 2016. Amemiya hoped the ad would swing Democratic voters in the nonpartisan race.
“He’s talked about coming in and cleaning house,” Amemiya said.
Blangiardi, meanwhile, called Amemiya’s approach “pretty disturbing.”
“The constant mischaracterizations and quite honestly lies are more than disappointing,” he said.
Civil Beat Political Chad Blair said he was surprised by the sparring back and forth.
“I did not think this race would become as negative as it has become,” he said. “Who would have thought to link Rick Blangiardi with Donald Trump? But I think it is effective because Donald Trump is not very popular here. So that has come as a surprise to me – just how negative two political newcomers, two people who never ran for office before.”
