Political division drives voter turnout across the nation, and in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say 513,000 ballots have been received statewide, which is about 61% of all registered voters.
Hawaii is the first state to see more ballots turned in than the total number of ballots in 2016.
In 2016, nearly 60% of registered voters cast their ballot in Hawaii and 30% of them supported Trump.
But no matter who is elected as president, HNN Political Analyst Colin Moore says the U.S. is still a deeply divided nation.
“I don’t expect we’re going to see an immediate end to this intense polarization to protest on either side that’s not going to be cured by a single election,” said Moore.
Moore says locally, movements like the Mauna Kea Protest, Black Lives Matter and COVID are also driving people to the polls. While most eyes are on the White House, there are some hot races in Hawaii.
In the last poll, conducted October 13th by the Civil Beat and Hawaii News Now, Rick Blangiardi had a 20-point lead over Keith Amemiya in the race for Honolulu’s mayor.
Moore suspects Amemiya’s recent ad campaign may have narrowed the gap.
“Because Blangiardi admitted he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 that’s never helpful for a campaign especially in a very democratic state like Hawaii,” said Moore.
The city is currently seeing about 17-18% of ballots coming in through the drop boxes.
City Clerk Glen Takahashi said over the weekend 7,000 ballots were collected from the drop boxes.
If you’re not a registered voter, you can go to the voting center to register and vote.
“We’re going to make sure everyone, everyone who’s qualified to vote, gets a chance to vote,” said Honolulu Mayor, Kirk Caldwell.
Caldwell said despite the race being so contentious, the city will make sure voting locations are safe.
“For the most part from what we’ve seen, persons who have had on campaign paraphernalia have been very respectful and have heated our warnings to keep their distance and what not,” said Takahashi.
Voter centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you’re voting in person, the city says to expect a long line but we’re told everyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
If you’re still needing to turn in your mail-in ballot, you’re encouraged to bring it to a drop box, there are 12 across the island.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.