No mudslinging here: In race for Big Island mayor, it’s about the issues (not the candidates)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the race for Hawaii County mayor, community organizer Ikaika Marzo and veteran prosecutor Mitch Roth both say they have what it takes to lead the Big Island out of the COVID-19 crisis ― and toward a more prosperous future.
They were the top two voter-getters in the primary election, beating out incumbent Mayor Harry Kim.
While Marzo and Roth are competitive, they’ve also kept things friendly and sought to avoid the usual political mudslinging.
Roth, 55, was in his second term as prosecuting attorney for the County of Hawaii when he launched his mayoral campaign in December of last year.
He ran with the priorities of balancing tourism with a diversified economy, hoping to explore more renewable energy ventures along with agriculture, science and technology.
“Having been in government 27 years, I understand government. No, I’m not the typical government employee. I have thought outside of the box. I have created really positive change,” Roth said last week.
He’s hoping his stance along with public record was enough to sway undecided voters away from Marzo, who gained community hero status through his leadership of organizing donations during the 2018 Kilauea eruption.
Community members nicknamed him the “Mayor of Puna” after he was pivotal in setting up Pu’u Honua O Puna, a donation hub for families fleeing the lava flow. Many also looked to Marzo for crucial communication about the eruption.
Marzo, a business owner himself, said he thinks it’s time to get Hawaii island residents working again, but safely.
He owns Kalapana Cultural Tours, and although he’s never held public office, he thinks a formal elected role isn’t needed to create change in the community.
“I have led a community through a disaster and now I’m going to bring our community to thriving and be the best community Hawaii ever seen,” he said.
