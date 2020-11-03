89 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide, including 73 on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 15,318.
Of the new new infections, 73 were on Oahu, seven were on the Big Island, three were on Lanai and one was reported on Kauai. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There were no new fatalities reported Tuesday. The official death toll stands at 219.
Of the total cases statewide, more than 3,200 are still “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
There are 58 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of those, eight people are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 13,321 total cases
- 10,519 released from isolation
- 994 required hospitalization
- 170 deaths
- 1,311 total cases
- 933 released from isolation
- 65 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 410 total cases
- 363 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 103 total cases (102 associated with current outbreak)
- 40 released from isolation
- 2 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 67 total cases
- 60 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 89 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.