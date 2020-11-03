Kapolei High temporarily closing to in-person activities after 3 COVID cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapolei High School will be closed to students and staff after three employees recently tested positive for coronavirus.
Starting this Wednesday, the state says the school is transitioning to a full distance learning model until at least Nov. 11.
The Department of Education said the three positive results were reported in the last four days among staff members.
School officials said as a result of the closure, grab-and-go meal services at the campus will be temporarily discontinued until further notice. Families can pick up meals from nearby campuses. Click here to view a full list of locations.
The DOE provided additional information about the cases here, including the last time the employees were on campus.
The school is expected to reopen by Nov. 12.
