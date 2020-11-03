Investigation underway into incident that triggered heavy police presence in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway into an incident that triggered a heavy police presence in Waikiki late Monday.
It started around 10:30 p.m.
A Hawaii News Now crew on scene saw specialized police units — or SSD — as well as Emergency Medical Services.
SSD includes everything from the SWAT team to the bomb squad.
Authorities shut down a portion of Ala Wai Boulevard near Seaside Avenue, but all roads in the area have since been reopened.
The Honolulu Police Department was unable to confirm further details.
This story will be updated.
