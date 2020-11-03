Hawaii’s Kolten Wong and Isiah Kiner-Falefa earn 2020 Gold Glove Awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Kolten Wong and Isiah Kiner-Falefa both come home with Gold Glove Awards on Tuesday.
Mid Pacific alumni Isiah Kiner-Falefa earned his first Gold Glove Award for his breakout season at third base for the Texas Rangers, after making a position switch from catcher.
the Oahu native had the best defensive wins above replacement among all third basemen in the American league this year — Kiner-Falefa beat out fellow third basemen Yoan Moncada of the White Sox and Gio Urshela of the Yankees.
For Kolten Wong, this is his second consecutive Gold Glove, after getting the first of his career in 2019.
The Former University of Hawaii star beat out second basemen Adam Frazier of the Pirates and Nico Hoerner of the Cubs to be crowned the top second baseman in the National League.
After putting up big defensive numbers in 2020, the St. Louis Cardinals declined the Hilo native’s $12.5 million option, making him a free agent.
The Gold Glove Award Winners are decided by the Society for American Baseball Research and their metrics for defensive play.
