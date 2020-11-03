Forecast: Trades to continue, but lighter winds and rain approaching

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue through Tuesday, then diminish and veer to southeasterlies Wednesday through Friday as a front approaches from the northwest.
Rainfall will favor windward and mountain areas, with increased rainfall expected for Kauai and Oahu Wednesday through Friday as the approaching front stalls west of the state.
Drier air and breezy trade winds are expected to return over the weekend as high pressure builds to the north.
A reinforcing swell is forecast to arrive today and keep surf along the north-facing shores near the early November average and just below the high surf advisory threshold.
Another northwest swell is forecast to fill in late Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a decline late in the week.
Long-period forerunners of a late-season south swell are expected to arrive Tuesday night. The swell will fill in Wednesday, then slowly decline through the rest of the week.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.