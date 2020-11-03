Forecast: More showers, lighter southeast winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The easterly trade winds will weaken slightly and shift from the southeast as a cold front approaches from the northwest, accompanied by an upper level disturbance. The system shouldn’t reach the islands, but it will pull up tropical moisture ahead of it that will increase the chance for showers Wednesday through Friday for Kauai and Oahu. There’s the potential for locally heavy rain, and maybe even a thunderstorm for two, around Kauai on Thursday. Maui County and Hawaii island will be too far east to get much of this moisture. The disturbance and front should move away to the west on Friday, and that will allow the trade winds to build back in for the weekend. It could get pretty breezy Sunday into the beginning of next week.