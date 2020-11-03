Despite record number of voters, many still plan to cast ballots in person on Election Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a historic number of voters in Hawaii’s first all-mail in election, there are still people who plan to vote in person.
Voters lined up before 5 a.m. at Kapolei Hale, one of two places on Oahu you can still register and vote in person on Tuesday.
“I still don’t trust the voting by mail. I’ve always voted in person. With all the new stuff that’s going on, I want to make sure my vote counts,” said Faaiu Faaiu, Jr., who was first in line at Kapolei Hale on Election Day.
As the morning went on, the line to get into Kapolei Hale grew until the doors opened around 6:45 a.m.
Most voters understand that this election will be different. It may take days before we know who the country’s next president will be, which can add to some peoples anxiety about the election.
One voter, Kamanao Agres, turned in his ballot at Honolulu Hale on Monday, saying that it’s important that “we all put in our votes so that we can make a change of what is happening right now.”
“You know, I worry about the future of my grandchildren. I worry about my mom and the elders and all of that and I just want the best for them and the only way we can get the answer is by putting in the vote to make a difference,” Agres said.
Hawaii will likely know the winner of most local races on Tuesday night.
Elections officials say the first printout Tuesday night won’t come until every voter has cast their ballots at 7 p.m. The next printout will be at 10 p.m. and a final printout at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Those are the times to check in with Hawaii News Now to get and update on any of those close local races, but Hawaii will not likely be one of the states that is counting ballots late into the morning to decide races.
HNN political analysts say we can expect to know the winner of both mayoral races for Honolulu and Hawaii Island if for example a candidate in the mayoral races has more than a single digit lead.
Poll close at 7 p.m. Tuesday and anyone in line at a Voter Service Center can still cast a ballot in person or by putting it into an official ballot drop box. Same-day registration is also offered at the centers.
