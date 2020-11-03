Despite record number of voters, many still plan to cast ballots in person on Election Day

Elections officials say the first printout Tuesday night won’t come until every voter has cast their ballots at 7 p.m. The next printout will be at 10 p.m. and a final printout at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Those are the times to check in with Hawaii News Now to get and update on any of those close local races, but Hawaii will not likely be one of the states that is counting ballots late into the morning to decide races.