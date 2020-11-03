Alan Wong’s closing after 25 years on King Street

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 25 years on King Street, Alan Wong’s is closing for good.
The restaurant was known for its delicious cuisine, and high-profile guests ― like the Obama family when they came to town.
The restaurant temporarily closed in August, but Chef Wong said Monday it won’t be reopening. It’s among the latest business casualties of the economic fallout brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Chef Wong told the Star Advertiser this doesn’t mean he’s retiring. He left open the possibility of opening another restaurant in the future.
