UH safety Eugene Ford to miss rest of 2020 season, head coach Todd Graham says

“I admire him for the first thing he said today, is what can i do to help, i want to help and obviously losing someone with his experience.” Coach Graham said. “Thats whats hard right now, when you lose someone that has all of those reps, you know you rep the ones and because we’ve had such few practices we’ve repped five reps to every two with the twos because you have to get the ones ready and so he was out there today helping and helping the guys behind him get ready.”