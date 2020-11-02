UH football takes Tuesday off to head to the polls

“I think for me, being in the NFL with the Eagles and the Giants, I mean you’ve got people from all over, so i’m used to it, I think these kids are used to it.” Coach Kinne said. “I think it’s awesome, I think it’s awesome when you have different ideas, different thoughts and you’re able to talk about them and hash those out, we definitely have a family atmosphere here, man I love it, it’s one of the best things about Hawaii.”