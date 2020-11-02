Suspect in fatal Wahiawa hit-and-run who fled the state flown back to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have identified the man suspected of fleeing to California after allegedly killing a Haleiwa resident in a hit-and-run crash last week.
Police officials say 26-year-old Joo Woon Park remains in custody in Honolulu on charges that include manslaughter and robbery. He is currently being held without bail, according to police department officials.
A police spokesperson says Park was detained at a California airport last week and flown back to Honolulu on Saturday.
The U.S. Army confirms that Park is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, which is based out of Schofield Barracks.
Police say the incident began last Wednesday, when Park is believed to have met the victim, 73-year-old Todd White, in the Bank of Hawaii parking lot in Wahiawa.
Witnesses said Park was attempting to buy a gold chain from White, who friends said commonly did business online.
At some point during the exchange Park apparently ran away with the necklace, prompting White to jump on the hood of his car as Park was driving away.
Investigators say White’s wife followed the vehicle trying to stop them. It’s not clear whether White’s fatal injuries were from the collision or from being thrown from the car.
Police later found Park’s car abandoned in the Pearl City area.
