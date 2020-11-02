Scenic Pali lookout to reopen with new fees for out-of-state visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular scenic spot overlooking Oahu’s windward side is reopening this week.
The Nuʻuanu Pali State Wayside has been closed off to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to crowding concerns, and budgetary constraints.
The DLNR said it will reopen this Wednesday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.
State officials remind the public that there are no legal hikes beginning from the Pali lookout. Illegal hikers and violators are subject to fines.
The park is among the most visited spots on Oahu, and those who visit the historic site are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines while in the area.
Come Monday, there will also be new parking fees for out-of-state residents and commercial vehicles.
At the Nuʻuanu Pali State Wayside, the DLNR says non-residents will have to pay $7 per vehicle. Costs for commercial PUC vehicles will range from $15 to $50.00, depending on the amount of passengers.
Hawaii residents are not subject to parking and entry fees at any of the state parks.
