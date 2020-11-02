Princess Ilona Irvine enjoys some Throw Back Jams and performs in the Talk Story Hale

About: Princess Ilona Irvine dubbed from fans as THE PEOPLES PRINCESS… started her career at Brown Bags to Stardom in 1985 winning first runner up for solo female vocalist. She soon began a recording contract with Ms. Nohelani Cypriano for her original song “My Island Boys”. In 1993, Ilona met and sang with musicians Loke Sasil and Malia Kerr, a group better known as Leahi . As a trio the ladies brought to the table a very unique colorful sound. Malia saw the talent of Ms. Ilona and invested in her, recording 3 albums: Pretty Sugar Pie, Sweet Memory, and Hot Hawaiian Nights Live.